People in Market Harborough could win £3,000 or a £4,000 holiday in the Rainbows Superdraw
Tickets are now on sale costing £1 and can be purchased up to Friday 23 May. The top prize is £3,000 or a trip to Madeira with Riviera Travel. The trip includes seven nights in a four-star hotel, return flights from East Midlands Airport, transfers and tours. Other cash prizes include a 2nd prize of £250, 3rd prize of £100 and five runner up prizes of £50.
The charity’s last Superdraw raised over £29,000 to help babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday 30 May. To find out more and buy tickets, visit rainbows.co.uk/superdraw or at any of the Rainbows shops.