Pedal power: 300-mile London to Paris charity bike ride aims to raise £40,000 for Duchenne Research

Alex & Emma

On Friday 27 June, an inspiring group of cyclists will set off from Greenwich, London, on an ambitious 300-mile journey to Paris in support of Leicestershire-based Alex’s Wish, a charity dedicated to funding vital research and treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the charity’s founders, Emma and Andy Hallam of Leicester, this ride is deeply personal and powerfully symbolic. They have spent the last 13 years tirelessly championing the fight against Duchenne, ever since their son Alex was diagnosed. Their relentless drive has raised over £2.4 million to date, helping to fund pioneering research and bringing hope to hundreds of families affected by the condition. Their dogged determination has enabled them to invest in 40 projects and support five new clinical posts ensuring boys in the UK have access to trials.

The goal of the ride to Paris? To raise £40,000, which will directly support Alex’s Wish in its mission to invest £50,000 every quarter into promising treatments and clinical research aimed at halting and reversing the effects of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This ride is not just about raising money,” says Emma. “It’s about showing that we’re not done fighting. Every mile we cycle is a mile closer to finding a cure – and we’ll keep going until we get there. It will be hard, but it’s nothing compared to what children living with Duchenne go through.”

Andy & Emma Hallam, Alex's Wish

Day one of the three day challenge will take them from Greenwich to Dover, where they will catch the ferry to Calais for their first overnight stay. On day two, the team will push on with a 96-mile ride to Amiens, before completing the final leg from Amiens to Paris – another gruelling 100 miles – where they will celebrate the completion of their epic ride in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The London to Paris ride is yet another testament to Emma and Andy’s unshakable determination to end Duchenne for good – and they’re inviting the public to be part of the journey. Every donation brings them closer to their £40,000 goal, and more importantly, to a future without Duchenne.

To support the team and donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/l2p25

For more information on Alex’s Wish, visit: www.alexswish.co.uk