Notts Sport CEO Shaun Patrick to brave bold new look for Charity Cricket Day in Memory of Late Son

Shaun Patrick, CEO of Notts Sport, is set to undergo a dramatic transformation in support of charity.

For the past nine months, Shaun has been growing his hair, all in preparation to be shaved off for the upcoming charity cricket day on June 14th at Lutterworth Cricket Club.

This event holds a special place in his heart as he raises money for Help for Heroes in memory of his late son, Jack Patrick, who tragically passed away in 2015 from Goodpasture's disease.

Committed to making a significant impact, Shaun pledged to dye his hair orange and get a perm if he raised £500 on his JustGiving page. The response has been overwhelming, with donations now approaching £2,500.

In a new twist, Shaun, a passionate Leicester City supporter, has vowed to wear a Nottingham Forest shirt if the fundraising total reaches £3,000 by June 14th. This bold promise has energised his supporters, who are eager to see him meet this challenge.

"Shaun's dedication to this cause exemplifies his commitment to making a difference," said Duncan Bennett, Managing Director at Notts Sport. "Raising money for Help for Heroes in memory of Jack adds a deeply personal and heartfelt dimension to his efforts. We're all eager to see him reach his fundraising goals."