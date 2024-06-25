Nominate your Teacher of the Year in Leicester and surrounding areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Teacher of the Year competition, sponsored by GiftRound, gives people the chance to win a £250 Leicester Gift Card, with a £500 gift card for the winning teacher and a £500 gift card for the winning teacher’s school.

People are being encouraged to nominate a teacher in a newly launched Teacher of the Year competition, with £1250 in Leicester Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Driven by BID Leicester, the Leicester Gift Card launched in the city in 2020 and can be spent with over 170 local businesses.

All types of teachers are eligible to be nominated for the Teacher of the Year award, including primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, special educational needs teachers, early years teachers, teaching assistants and headteachers. To nominate a teacher, people simply give the teacher’s name and a reason that they deserve to be the Teacher of the Year.

The teacher who receives the most votes will be crowned as Teacher of the Year and will receive a massive £500 Town & City Gift Card of their choice, such as the Leicester Gift Card. One person who nominated the Teacher of the Year will also win a £250 Town & City Gift Card, and there will be a £500 Town & City Gift Card for the school that the winning teacher works at.

James Dunham, operations executive at BID Leicester said: “We all know how hard teachers and school staff work and what better recognition for a teacher than nominating them to be Teacher of the Year! There’s £1250 in Leicester Gift Cards as a possible prize, which the Teacher of the Year, one person who nominates them, and their school, can spend as they choose with over 170 businesses in the city.”

The Leicester Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “Schools, and teachers, are at the heart of our communities, and our Teacher of the Year competition is a celebration of the teachers who are going above and beyond to educate, help and inspire young people. We’ll be telling the stories of the nominations as they come in, giving teachers the recognition they deserve.”

The Teacher of the Year competition is sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound. Founded in 2018, GiftRound gives people an easy way to collect money for various occasions, including end of term gifts. The Leicester Gift Card is available to buy on the GiftRound store.

Craig Forsythe, CEO & founder at GiftRound, said sponsoring the Teacher of the Year competition was a natural fit for the company.

“GiftRound makes it easy for groups of parents to collect money and buy the perfect gift for teachers without the hassle of sharing bank account details and endless WhatsApp messages. We started working with Town & City Gift Cards because a group of parents collecting for a teacher’s gift asked for their local gift card to be added to the GiftRound store, leading to the onboarding of local gift cards across the UK and Ireland, including the Leicester Gift Card. We’re delighted to sponsor the Teacher of the Year competition and we look forward to reading the entries.”

Nominate a teacher in the Teacher of the Year competition at teacheroftheyear.co.uk