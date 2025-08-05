New planter installed to welcome visitors to Market Harborough

The Rotary Club of Market Harborough has replaced its planter outside the Old Town Hall in the High Street, which welcomes people to the town. The old planter had been in place for many years and was disintegrating.

Rotarian |Chris Etherington said: "A special thanks to Harborough District Council who came to the rescue by awarding a grant to the Rotary Club to replace it, and to the Market Harborough in Bloom’s Volunteers who assembled the planter, oiled the wood and planted it up.

"The Rotary Club, HDC and MHIB have worked in partnership on this project which will enhance the town for its residents and visitors.’

MHiBV expressed thanks to the Rotary Club and HDC in supporting its suggestion to replace the old planter with a new hardwood 1/2 hexagon design to match the Cultural Quarter planter.

Rotarians with Market Harborough in Bloom Volunteers, the Chairman of the Council Peter James and Cllr. Jo Asher

It has enabled us to put water reservoirs into the planter - this was the last remaining planter in town without a reservoir.

We are grateful for the continued sponsorship of MHiBV by the Rotary Club and their generous contribution to cover the initial costs of compost and watering kit for the planter.

Thank you to HDC for funding the purchase cost of the planter.