The Village's Community Fridge saves tonnes of food from landfill.

Foodies are invited to share a colourful meal at Harborough’s Eco Village.

The St Mary’s Road venue is holding its first ever Empty Bowls shared supper on June 29, 7pm to 9pm.

During the event, guests can choose an empty bowl from a selection of pots, hand decorated by members of learning support group Home Farm Trust, and tuck into a green dhal curry with seasonal vegetables fresh from The Village garden.

Claire Webb, co-organiser and owner of The Paint Pottle, said: “Good food and pottery go together and the happy, colourful experience of shared dining is my perfect evening!”

Proceeds from tickets will go towards The Village Community Fridge which is open to anyone to share or take food, including surplus from supermarkets, local food businesses, producers, households and gardens.

Co-organiser and Refill Revolution owner Beth Lambert added: “We wanted to find a fun way to share the positive impact initiatives The Village runs and raise money for The Village Community Fridge which has saved tonnes and tonnes of food going to waste since it launched.

“We also know that food plays a really important role in our social interactions and sharing food is a powerful act of care. This supper will hopefully bring lots of different people together from different generations.”

Tickets cost £28 and include a hand decorated bowl to take home. The meal also includes a glass of wine or soft drink and dessert which will be enjoyed al fresco - weather depending - in the pretty Village courtyard.