National Storytelling Week: Harborough school children gifted professional storytelling session

Pupils at a Market Harborough primary school recently celebrated National Storytelling Week (February 1-9) by being part of an engaging storytelling session courtesy of a local housing association.

Platform Home Ownership, which has Shared Ownership homes available at a development in the town named Naseby Square, provided a professional storyteller for children aged between four and 11 at Farndon Fields Primary School, as part of its pledge to leave a positive impact on its communities.

National Storytelling Week is a celebration of the power of sharing stories; what they teach us about the world and how they allow us to feel empathy, escape and develop essential literacy skills.

Esteemed storyteller Mark Fraser led the session at Farndon Fields Primary School.

According to the National Literacy Trust, only 1 in 5 children aged eight to 18 read something daily in their free time during 2024, the lowest level since this data was first recorded in 2005.

Esteemed storyteller Mark Fraser delivered the two sessions for key stages one and two, in which pupils were given the confidence to share their own stories, and had the opportunity to ask questions, consolidating their understanding of the impact telling stories can have.

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform said, “We’re really pleased to have arranged this excellent storytelling session for the whole of Farndon Fields Primary School.

“Leaving a lasting legacy is important to us at all of our developments, and we’re looking forward to continuing to support cherished local organisations through the lifecycle of Naseby Square and beyond.

“We hope the pupils enjoyed the sessions and took away a valuable enthusiasm for telling, writing and listening to stories.”

Simone Harrison, Headteacher at Farndon Fields Primary School, said: "We would like to extend our thanks to Platform for organising and funding a storyteller visit to our school during National Storytelling Week.

“Reading for pleasure is a key part of the way children develop literacy skills for life at Farndon Fields. The storytelling visit was a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to engage with stories and the way they change over time in a relatable and engaging way.

“Mark was fantastic, and the children were truly inspired by his fascinating tales. His engaging storytelling captivated the pupils' imaginations and further encouraged their love for reading and creativity.

“We very much appreciate Platform’s support in helping us put on such a memorable experience for the children."

