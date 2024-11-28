My journey to becoming a life and grief coach

Faced with unimaginable grief after losing 12 loved ones in 22 months between 2018-2019, including my niece, both parents and my 24 year old son-in-law.

I had no idea how to navigate compound grief. Who do you grieve and when? I was not only carrying my own grief, I was carrying the grief of others. I knew that I needed help! My first step was hiring a bereavement counsellor. She helped me in processing my grief, trauma and how taking small steps helped me wade through the most painful time in my life. I tried other healing modalities such as; sound baths, kinesiology, acupuncture, hiking, zumba, healing circles and everything from woo woo to diving deep into personal development, books, and podcasts. Writing became an important part of my healing journey.

After one year of counselling, I decided to hire a Life Coach as I felt stuck and needed some clarity. I knew life was short and fragile and no longer was I going to settle for things and people that made me unhappy. I divorced after 28 years of marriage which was amicable and we remain friends.

These losses changed the trajectory of my life. I trained to become a Certified and Accredited Life and Grief Coach, Certified Grief Educator, Author, and podcast host of the "Because We Love - Finding Meaning After Loss"

Lisa Heacock owner of Holistic Life Coaching with Lisa Marie

I now help others who feel stuck, unfulfilled, unhappy, lacking clarity and confidence, or grieving any type of loss, create a life of passion and purpose so they can live the life they desire and deserve. Life is too short to be miserable.

In 2023, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully it was caught early and did not spread. After my mastectomy and having chosen to have the healthy side removed, I now life flat and free. I was able to use the same tools to navigate my cancer diagnosis and surgeries that I used when navigating loss.

I moved to Market Harborough in 2022 with my partner and two dogs.