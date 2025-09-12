My decade of compassion with VASL
What began as a simple commitment to help others has evolved into a cornerstone of my personal growth, offering me far more than I could ever give. My role has been a straightforward one: to combat loneliness by simply being there for someone.
Loneliness is a silent epidemic, often hidden behind closed doors. Over the years, I've had the privilege of stepping into the lives of many individuals who simply needed a friend. The satisfaction I’ve gained from these visits is immeasurable. It's found in the simple act of listening to someone's story, sharing a cup of tea, or laughing together over a fond memory. The moments that stand out aren’t grand gestures, but the quiet exchanges—a hand to hold, a knowing glance, the feeling of connection.
One of the most unexpected and rewarding aspects of my volunteering journey has been the presence of my loyal co-pilot, my Cockapoo Amber. Bringing her along has often been the key that unlocked a door. She possesses a unique ability to break down barriers, offering unconditional comfort and joy. I've witnessed the transformation in a person’s demeanor when they pet her, their faces lighting up with a smile that was perhaps long overdue. Her gentle nature has provided a special kind of therapy, reminding me of the simple, powerful bond between humans and animals.
Through these experiences, I have met some of the most remarkable people. Each one has a story, a history, and a spirit that has taught me about resilience and grace. My time with VASL has shown me that volunteering isn’t just about making a difference in someone else’s life; it’s about allowing them to make a difference in yours. The memories and the lessons I’ve gathered over the last 10 years are a gift I will always cherish.
Amber and I together with Kath lead a Walk & Talk Group in Welland Park on the first Thursday of the month @ 1pm meet at the cafe. We do a leisurely amble round the park and chat
Our furry friends are welcome .
Alan Tolley & Amber my 6 year old Cockerpoo