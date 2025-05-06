Morrisons Foundation donate over £9k to Leicester’s Mental Health Charity

By Adrian Horsley
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 10:44 BST
Raising Health, a charity that supports the work of the NHS to improve the healthcare for people of all ages in Leicestershire and Rutland, were delighted to receive a donation of £9,540 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of innovative 'Flow Neuroscience' headsets. The headsets are a specialist piece of equipment that applies a gentle electrical current to stimulate and restore activity to an area of the brain in people with depression and mental health conditions.

Maria Seginakova, Community Champion at the Morrisons supermarket in Glenfield, Leicester, presented the grant to the charity. Marie said: “I’m very proud to present this donation of £9,540 to Raising Health. The support and care they provide is vital for the mental health and wellbeing of so many people from all across our local community.”

Raising Health is the registered charity for Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) which provides community health, mental health and learning disability services for the benefit of residents across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Adele Stacey, Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser at Raising Health with Maria Seginakova, Morrisons Community ChampionAdele Stacey, Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser at Raising Health with Maria Seginakova, Morrisons Community Champion
Adele Stacey, Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser at Raising Health with Maria Seginakova, Morrisons Community Champion

The charity’s mission is to support excellent care initiatives, equipment and innovations which go above and beyond core NHS provision to enhance the experience of our patients, service users and staff. For more information, details of how you can donate or request support from the charity, visit: https://www.raisinghealth.org.uk/

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

