More charitable donations announced from the Blaston Show

After another hugely successful event last June, the Blaston Show committee recently met for their AGM and agreed to donate £16,000 to various causes.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's main beneficiaries were GEMS Charity and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People; between them they benefitted to the tune of £11,000.

Fourteen other local charities will also be receiving donations, from Medbourne Cricket Club to Welland Valley Scouts, Wigston Air Cadets and Norton & Gaulby Young Farmers. Local churches and Riding For The Disabled are also on the list for a grant. From the last five shows just over £44,500 has been distributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show President, Janet Meeks OBE, said: “What an amazing Show we had; the best ever, and to have raised £16,000 for charities was a fantastic result. Gems and Rainbows were absolutely delighted with their donations.

Rainbows Hospice receives a donation following the 2024 Blaston Show

“I am sure not everyone is aware that the Show is run by dedicated volunteers, many of whom are local farmers, with the aim of providing a local agricultural show for the community and to raise money for local charities – something they did very well this year. I look forward to the 66th Blaston Show in 2025.”

Next year's show takes place on Sunday 29th June.