Money on offer to boost skills in Leicestershire

NGED's Community Matters Fund is open for applications now.

Groups in Leicestershire helping people find skilled jobs could benefit from a £250,000 fund being offered by National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED).

The company is looking to support initiatives that develop practical skills and improve work prospects for:

16 to 25-year-olds not in full-time education

People with disabilities or health conditions

People from ethnic minorities

People returning to work after a long absence

Armed forces veterans

Ex-offenders

Registered charities or non-profit groups in Leicestershire could each receive grants of up to £5,000 from NGED’s Community Matters Fund, which is open for applications until Wednesday 23 April.

The firm is looking to fund organisations offering work experience, placements and professional accreditation programmes.

It also wants to support skills development in construction, mechanics, plumbing, electrical work, agriculture, health and social care, as well as programmes boosting employability through CV masterclasses, workshops and interview coaching.

With the UK facing a shortage of skilled tradespeople and around one in eight young people not in education, training or employment, NGED is particularly keen to support people from disadvantaged or under-represented backgrounds who face barriers to gaining skills.

Ellie Patey, NGED’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “We want to hear from charities and groups in Leicestershire addressing the widening skills gap who can provide pathways to stable and sustainable employment for people furthest from the jobs market.

“There’s huge potential to increase skills and support young people and underrepresented groups, and that’s why we’re committed to unlocking this untapped talent through our latest £250,000 Community Matters Fund.”

The Community Matters Fund is run in partnership with Localgiving and more details can be found on their website: https://localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-2025-110027