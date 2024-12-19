Market Harborough's Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra concert raises £523 for local charities

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

Market Harborough's Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra performed their final concert for 2024 at Desborough Library and Community Hub (DLCH) on 14 December.

This Christmas concert raised £535, to be shared between the orchestra and the library, both of which are registered charities.

DLCH Chair Gil Holmes said: “We’d like to thank Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra for coming back to the library to perform for us again this year. The Phoenix concert always feels like the start of Christmas for me, and it was a brilliant evening. Everyone said how much they’d enjoyed it.”

The orchestra is now taking a well earned break before returning to rehearsal in January, when there’ll be lots of new music to get to grips with and potentially some new members too!

For more information, see www.phoenixsax.org.uk.