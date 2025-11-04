Market Harborough Youth Netball Club gives back to the community

Market Harborough Youth Netball Club held its first Environmental Day of the season at the weekend, bringing together 21 volunteers to help prepare the Harborough Leisure Centre’s Community Garden for winter.

Netballers from across the club’s age groups were joined by parents, siblings, and coaches, supported by Edward and Nick from Everyone Active. Together, the group cleared raised beds, removed persistent brambles from the bank, and collected leaves from the pathways to make them safer for visitors.

Volunteers were treated to a welcome hot drink from the Leisure Centre, and the sunny, crisp weather made for a perfect afternoon of community teamwork.

Club organisers expressed their thanks to everyone who took part, noting that the day was such a success that they plan to return in the spring to help plant up the raised beds for the new growing season.

Keep an eye out for future MHYNC Environmental Days, as the club continues its efforts to support both nature and the local community.

