Market Harborough Rainbows needs your toys

By Karen Nicholson
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 11:10 BST
Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People needs the Market Harborough community to donate unwanted toys.

For those having pre-Christmas clear outs, to make way for new gifts, Rainbows wants people to donate toys and games to its charity shop in Coventry Road.

Most Popular

All money raised at the shop helps provide care and support for more than 750 babies, children and young people, including those from Market Harborough, with serious and terminal illnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikki Winterton, Retail Operations Manager at Rainbows, said: “We are short of toys in all of our shops across the East Midlands, so it would be wonderful if people thought of us when having a pre-Christmas clear out. We will ensure they will benefit the hundreds of families that are so reliant on our services at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”

For more information visit rainbows.co.uk/shops

Related topics:RainbowsMarket HarboroughEast Midlands
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice