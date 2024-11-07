Market Harborough Rainbows needs your toys
For those having pre-Christmas clear outs, to make way for new gifts, Rainbows wants people to donate toys and games to its charity shop in Coventry Road.
All money raised at the shop helps provide care and support for more than 750 babies, children and young people, including those from Market Harborough, with serious and terminal illnesses.
Nikki Winterton, Retail Operations Manager at Rainbows, said: “We are short of toys in all of our shops across the East Midlands, so it would be wonderful if people thought of us when having a pre-Christmas clear out. We will ensure they will benefit the hundreds of families that are so reliant on our services at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”
For more information visit rainbows.co.uk/shops