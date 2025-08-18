Market Harborough property consultancy takes on epic fundraising challenge in aid of cancer research charity

Colleagues from Fisher German’s Market Harborough office join representatives from Hope Against Cancer as they set off on their charity challenge.

A property consultancy in Market Harborough is taking on an epic fundraising challenge in aid of a cancer research charity which is close to the heart of a colleague who is celebrating 20 years in remission from Leukaemia this year.

Fisher German is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big 25’ charity challenge, where colleagues will travel between the firm’s 25 UK office locations without using motorised transport.

Colleagues from Market Harborough will be walking and cycling almost 100 miles over six days to the firm’s Bury St Edmunds office.

The challenge is raising money for 25 charities, with the Market Harborough office choosing to support Hope Against Cancer, which funds cancer research across Leicestershire and Rutland.

The charity was suggested by Julia Dilworth, a Senior Estates Administrator at Fisher German, who has already supported the charity’s research efforts when she was diagnosed with Acute APML Leukaemia 20 years ago.

She said: “I woke up one March Monday morning with lots of bruises everywhere without any reason.

“I visited the doctor that day, had a blood test, and then received a phone call asking me to meet with a consultant at Leicester Royal Infirmary that evening.

“I was diagnosed with Acute APML Leukaemia and was immediately admitted to hospital for treatment.

“Overall, I had four strong courses of chemotherapy over the next five months, only returning home for a couple of weeks during this period.

“Leicester Royal Infirmary is also a research base for Hope Against Cancer, and during treatment I started donating extra sample vials of blood and bone marrow so they could continue their vital research into Leukaemia diagnosis and tailoring treatment plans for future cases of Leukaemia.

“I’m now celebrating 20 years in remission this year, and I’m extremely pleased that we are supporting Hope Against Cancer as part of Fisher German’s Big 25 challenge.”

The giant 25-week relay originally aimed to raise at least £25,000 – with colleagues from across the business already smashing this target.

Fisher German has also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning that more than £50,000 will be split equally between the 25 charities.

The Big 25 challenge coincides with Fisher German undergoing a major rebrand, positioning it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external logo and colours to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

William Green, of Fisher German, said: “We are extremely pleased to be supporting Hope Against Cancer which does incredibly vital research to help overcome cancer.

“We’ve already hit our £25,000 target, so the challenge now is to keep up this momentum and raise even more for our 25 charities.

“The challenge has been a fantastic way to bring everyone together, not just in the office, but right across the business, and the amount of support we have received from clients, family, friends and our local communities has been incredible.”

Nigel Rose, CEO of Hope Against Cancer, added: “Fisher German is a national company that understands the importance of local expertise.

“Inversely, Hope Against Cancer is a local charity that funds innovative cancer research that impacts the national efforts to overcome cancer.

“We are both proud and excited to be supported as the Market Harborough nomination in the Big 25 challenge and look forward to the baton coming through our area.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link at: givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/.