Market Harborough Netballers are going green

This week Market Harborough Youth Netball Club hosted their first ever Environmental Day!

The young netballers were joined by coaches, parents and adult league players to collect litter from around Harborough Leisure Centre. Their teamwork resulted in 11 bags of rubbish removed from the environment, making a cleaner greener community for all.

This event is part of a larger strategy initiated by Market Harborough's netballing community, working towards a more sustainable way of operating at the club. The journey will not only reduce our negative impact on the environment, but raise awareness and promote positive action for sport in our region, helping our planet and future generations to come.

