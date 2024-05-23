Market Harborough Netballers are going green
and live on Freeview channel 276
The young netballers were joined by coaches, parents and adult league players to collect litter from around Harborough Leisure Centre. Their teamwork resulted in 11 bags of rubbish removed from the environment, making a cleaner greener community for all.
This event is part of a larger strategy initiated by Market Harborough's netballing community, working towards a more sustainable way of operating at the club. The journey will not only reduce our negative impact on the environment, but raise awareness and promote positive action for sport in our region, helping our planet and future generations to come.
This event ran in partnership with Everyone Active. Please follow our Facebook page to keep up to date with future events! @Market Harborough Youth Netball