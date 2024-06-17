Market Harborough Historical Society's June outing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday June 12th the Market Harborough Historical Society held their annual outing to the village of Cotesbach, near Lutterworth

The visit included the Cotesbach Estate and Church and the party were shown around Cotesbach House by Sophy Newton, who is the seventh generation of her family to live there.

Over the last 25 years Sophy has worked to create the organic production on the land and the Cotesbach Educational Trust, established in 2009, to be a place of learning and to use the resources on site to enable people from all walks of life to learn about arts, environment, and heritage.

