Market Harborough Historical Society September meeting

The Market Harborough Historical Society welcome as their first speaker of the 2024/5 season Mr. Bob Gale, who is a keen local amateur archaeologist.

Bob's presentation will be on the archaeogy of Gumley and Laughton. Bob, who is also Chairman of the of the Oadby and Wigston Fieldworkers, will talk about what his group have discovered about the villages of Gumley and Laughton.

The meeting will take place on September 11, at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.

Non-members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4 per person. Further detail can be found on the society website, www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org