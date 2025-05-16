Market Harborough Historical Society May AGM meeting

Richard Knox, May Speaker

The Market Harborough Historical Society held their MAY AGM Meeting on Wednesday, May 14th, at the Market Harborough Methodist Church Hall, Northampton Road.

The Accounts and Reports had already been distributed to members and after these had been passed the following Officers were re-elected: Chairman: David Holmes (Present incumbent), Secretary: Len Holden (Present incumbent), Treasurer and Membership Secretary: Mike Stroud (Present incumbent), Editor of the Harborough Historian: Eric Whelan (Present incumbent), Harborough Museum Liaison and Publicity Officer: Anthony Cherrington (Present incumbent), Minute Secretary: Michael Hitchcox (Present incumbent), Webmaster: Dudley Brown (Present incumbent) Ex-officio, Committee Members non-office holders: John Martin is at present a non-office holder committee member. There are two vacancies or more for extra committee members.

The Chairman then thanked retiring Programme and Liaison Secretary Rosalind Willatts who had performed this role for 15 years.

The Chairman then welcomed Richard Knox as their May A.G.M. Speaker about Finding Bosworth Battlefield.

Richard, by training as an archaeologist, is the Access and Interpretation Manager for Leicestershire County Council. He has worked with the County's Museums Service since 1990, being involved with the Bosworth Battlefield Centre since 2004.

Richard spoke about what happened at the Battle of Bosworth, how the location was lost to history and bring us up to date with the battlefield discoveries and their interpretations.