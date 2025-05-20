Market Harborough daredevils needed

Rainbows Firewalk

Places are still available for people in Market Harborough to take on a fun or daring challenge and raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

On July 8, at Loughborough Grammar School Quorn Playing Fields, the charity – which supports babies, children and young people with terminal illnesses, is staging its Firewalk and It’s A Knockout challenges.

Firewalk participants will walk through burning coals, which are 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, under the expert guidance of double Guinness World Record Holder for the greatest distance walked on fire – Scott Bell from UK Firewalk.

Teams taking part in It’s A Knockout will take on six games, with inflatables, costumes, foam and water thrown in.

Fun on the inflatables

Claire Hoggan, Rainbows Senior Events Officer, said: “Both of these events, which are kindly sponsored by Dunelm, are so much fun for very different reasons. By bringing them together, there will be a wonderful atmosphere and lots for spectators to enjoy including food stalls and a bar.

“Each event does have an entry fee and fundraising target, and all the money raised goes towards providing care for babies, children and young people who really need us at the hospice, at home or in hospital.

“We hope either you, a team of friends or colleagues, will get involved. We can guarantee there will be a lot of laughs.”

To find out more, visit rainbows.co.uk/events