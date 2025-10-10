Market Harborough Charity launches ‘Accra Marathon Experience’ to support young people in Ghana.

Local international development charity Teshie Foundation is inviting residents of Market Harborough and beyond to take part in a life-changing adventure: the Accra Marathon Experience.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unique fundraising initiative gives participants the opportunity to run the iconic Accra Marathon while supporting vital youth development work in Ghana. The charity, based in Market Harborough, is calling on individuals and teams to join them on a 9-day fully supported trip to Ghana, where they’ll not only tackle the marathon but also experience the culture, history, and impact of their fundraising first-hand.

Participants will receive full support and expert training guidance before and during the marathon. Once in Ghana, they will visit the charity’s local projects in Accra and see the direct results of their efforts, making the experience deeply personal and meaningful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to running the marathon, participants will have the chance to explore the diverse beauty of Ghana—from stunning beaches and national parks to rich cultural landmarks.

Teshie Foundation supports projects on the ground in Ghana to alleviate poverty.

“This is more than just a race,” said Tom Bailey co-founder of Teshie Foundation. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to discover one of the most vibrant countries in the world while making a tangible difference to the lives of young people which you will get to see first-hand”.

The charity is asking participants to set a £1500 fundraising target, which will go directly to support its educational and development initiatives in Ghana. All participants will receive 24/7 support throughout the trip, whether they are travelling solo or as part of a team.

To register your interest, contact: [email protected]

Join Teshie Foundation in running for a cause—and be part of something unforgettable.