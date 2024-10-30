Market Harborough care home wins prestigious national award

A Market Harborough care home is celebrating after winning a national award at the Leaders in Care Awards 2024.

Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, has won ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ in an award ceremony that honours and celebrates outstanding individuals and businesses within the social care sector, and pays tribute to their dedication, innovation, and sheer excellence.

Oat Hill Mews, which opened earlier this year, has been designed with modern conveniences in mind, including a cinema, hairdressers and beauty salon. Bathrooms feature twinkling lights above the bath to create a spa-like experience and the Namaste room provides residents living with dementia with a space to receive sensory and massage therapy.

Judges praised one of Oat Hill Mews’ stand-out features – the entrance space, which was designed to be a focal point of the home. Right off the reception area is the bright, welcoming cafe which has become a busy hub within the home and is well used by residents and visitors alike.

Judges were impressed by the home’s functional design and how it is divided into three suites for different levels of care needs. Oat Hill Mews also features five outdoor terraces and an accessible courtyard and garden, so all residents can enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits of getting outdoors.

The award recognised how designers worked closely with Care UK’s hotel services team to ensure the dining area embraced Care UK’s ‘Dining with Dignity’ approach to supports resident health and wellbeing.

Themed décor throughout the home promotes reminiscence between residents, including nautical and coastal artwork, bespoke porthole windows, and the home’s bar, which has been named ‘The Locks’ after the Foxton Lock; a part of the county’s history for 200 years.

Judges were impressed by how Oat Hill Mews provides the luxury of hotel-style living with a relatable, home-like atmosphere. Thoughtful designs encourage residents to form close-knit communities and kitchenettes allow residents to cook if they wish, supporting independence, health and wellbeing. Each suite also contains two bistro-style dining spaces, giving residents the choice of enjoying their meal in a larger and more social space or a more intimate, quieter space.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re thrilled to have won ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2024 and are delighted to have been recognised nationally for our beautiful home.

“Winning this award demonstrates that Oat Hill Mews is a care home that has been designed to support independence, health and wellbeing. Whether residents are looking to have a chat in the café, relax in our cinema, or enjoy a pamper in the beauty salon, there is nothing we can’t offer to ensure residents lead fulfilling lives.

“We’re all excited to celebrate this fantastic win!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.