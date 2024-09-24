Market Harborough care home residents plough through memory lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Market Harborough care home residents wish “to see and feed a donkey” comes true.

When team members at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, discovered 87-year-old Doreen Cole’s love of donkeys, they quickly got to work to arrange a special trip.

Doreen, who has loved donkey’s ever since first seeing them at the seaside as a child, enjoyed a surprise visit to Windmill Farm in Kibworth to feed the gentle creatures.

Doreen said: “I have always loved donkeys, and I don’t get to see them very often, so I loved the opportunity to see a real one. I have lots of photos and ornaments of donkeys and I was so happy to see one in person. I was also really happy to go with some of the friends that I’ve made here. I can’t wait to go again!”

Oat Hill Mews

Doreen was joined by residents Margaret Clifton, Mary Fulford and Fran Brown, aged 83, who lived on Papillon Fields Farm, in Lubenham, for over 30 years, with her husband and three children. On the farm they had dogs, sheep and a horse called ‘Blue Star’.

Fran loved spending the afternoon sharing fond memories of farm life and reminiscing about her younger years and she shared her favourite memory of living on her farm: “Renovating the farmhouse from a cottage to a beautiful family home.”

Commenting on the day, Fran said: “Feeding the goats was the best part of the day for me, I loved it when they poked their heads through the gate! One of them was absolutely ravenous and nearly ate all the food that we bought! I also loved the coffee shop!”

The visit was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past career or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “It was a pleasure to give Doreen the chance to spend time with her favourite animal and make her wish come true. It was also wonderful to see Fran in her element, showing everyone around the farm and wowing the team with farming facts.

“At Oat Hill Mews, we regularly organise activities and events that promote positive wellbeing and bring back happy memories from resident’s careers and younger years. It has been so rewarding to see how much of a positive impact the ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative has in creating new memories for residents.

“The visit brought back happy memories for the residents, and Fran shared many lovely stories about her farming career. It was a fantastic day that we will all remember for a long time and I’m pleased that Doreen was able to feed the donkey’s – she hasn’t stopped talking about it since!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives; while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.