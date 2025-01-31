Market Harborough care home residents have a hoot with local pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of the Big Garden Birdwatch, residents at a Market Harborough care home and local pupils had a quack-ing morning surveying the wildlife.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, were joined by pupils from Wellington Place Academy to make bird feed and discuss their experiences of birdwatching.

Every year, the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch sees more than half a million people nationwide take part, by counting the birds that they spot in their garden within one hour, as well as other garden species such as badgers and hedgehogs. This important survey allows the RSPB to monitor species population and trends year to year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and pupils made treats for the birds using cheerios and pipe cleaners, giving residents an opportunity to reminisce about enjoying the nature in their gardens in their younger years.

Oat Hill Mews

With their binoculars at the ready, residents also recorded the birds they spotted in the home’s garden and discussed their favourite species, as well as enjoying an owl display, led by Owl Adventure.

Resident Ann said: “It was an amazing opportunity to be able to hold a bird on your arm! It was so fascinating feeling and seeing all the birds up so close – the little owl was my favourite!”

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We had a fantastic time making bird food with pupils from Wellington Place Academy to celebrate the Big Garden Birdwatch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be incredibly enriching, as they provide an opportunity for younger and older generations to learn from each other. These relationships can be particularly beneficial for older people, as they can offer a sense of purpose and prompt conversations as residents reflect on their younger years.

Care UK Oat Hill Mews

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Wellington Place Academy for taking part, and we can’t wait to team up for more activities soon!”

Oat Hill Mews provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, the care home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own café, cinema room and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews, please call Home Manager Susanne Stevens on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected]

Further information can be found at careuk.com/oat-hill-mews