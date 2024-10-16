Market Harborough care home residents and pupils join forces

By Ellen Lovatt
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:47 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 10:44 BST
A care home in Market Harborough has joined forces with local primary school children to celebrate Harvest Festival.

Residents at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, were joined by Wellington Place Primary School children for an a-maize-ing afternoon as they celebrated the annual festival.

Everyone enjoyed an afternoon learning about the origins of the festival, what it means for today’s society, and why this long-standing tradition should not be forgotten. The youngsters also enjoyed singing Harvest Festival themed songs for residents.

Residents and team members are also encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Market Harborough’s new foodbank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception.

Care UK
Care UK

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

The foodbank, which will see donations made to Jubilee Food Bank, will be live at Oat Hill Mews until Thursday 31st October with the drop-off point located in the home’s reception.

Commenting on the afternoon’s celebrations, resident Marjorie Dore, said: “It was an absolute joy to have the children here with us – they’re such sweeties!

“In my childhood we celebrated the Harvest Festival, and I remember picking fruits, vegetables and flowers, which God provides for us.

Care UK's Oat Hill Mews were joined by Wellington Place Primary School children
Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews were joined by Wellington Place Primary School children

“We must be grateful and thankful that our environment provides all these beautiful things. We must show our gratitude, share with those in need, and protect our environment.”

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Wellington Place Primary School children to Oat Hill Mews to celebrate the annual Harvest Festival tradition and explore its importance today.

“Harvest Festival is a day in the calendar where we can reflect and show gratitude for the food that we have, while serving as an opportunity to connect with others, regardless of age or background.

“Everyone had an a-maize-ing day and we’re already looking forward to our next event with Wellington Place Primary School children as we race towards Christmas!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit: careuk.com/harvest-festival

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives; while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews, please visit careuk.com/oat-hill-mews, call Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected]

