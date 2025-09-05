Market Harborough care home hosts tropical summer festival

A care home in Market Harborough has brought a taste of the tropics to Leicester with a vibrant Hawaiian-themed festival.

Residents, families and members of the local community came together at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, to celebrate the home’s Hawaiian festival.

Guests enjoyed a packed afternoon of activities, including bean bag tossing, inflatable bowling, beach ball games and a playful photo challenge featuring pineapple sunglasses.

The home’s tiki bar, hosted by team member Jinu, served up refreshing cocktails and mocktails, while the head chef delighted guests with Hawaiian-style snacks.

Live music from local duo Nice & Easy kept spirits high, with tropical tunes filling the air and encouraging plenty of dancing.

Resident Fran Brown, 84, said: “It was a lovely afternoon, and we had great weather. I enjoyed the singer and activities, especially when the team came out wearing granny pants for the ball catching game.”

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate with us. The atmosphere was full of laughter and it was a fantastic opportunity to show the community what life at Oat Hill Mews is all about.

“We’re proud to host events that bring joy to our residents and strengthen local connections.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Oat Hill Mews incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and boasts its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and bar. The highly skilled team provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.