Market Harborough care home hosts ‘ness-talgic’ Scottish afternoon

A Market Harborough care home helped a Scottish resident relive her fondest memories during a magical afternoon.

When team members at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, found out that Margaret Clifton, aged 85, hadn’t revisited her birthplace of Scotland in over eight years they were determined to bring Scotland to Market Harborough and celebrate her Scottish heritage – much to Margaret’s delight.

Margaret was born in Causewayhead, and later moved to Glasgow to study at university, where she met her husband. After marrying Paul Clifton, the happy couple moved to the Midlands and raised their children David, Judith and Ann.

On the day, Margret was joined by her husband and two daughters who all wore traditional tartan to watch a magnificent performance by bagpiper Michael, playing some of Margaret’s favorite Scottish songs including Amazing Grace. After the show, Margret and her family enjoyed listening to poems read by residents and watching her friends perform a traditional Scottish dance. Judith also read a speech sharing fond memories of Margret’s time living in Scotland.

The afternoon was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with their younger years or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Margaret said: “It was wonderful, I would give it a 10.5 out of 10!”

Judith, Margaret’s daughter, said: “Mum absolutely loved the music, especially Amazing Grace, as well as the poems and speech prepared about her life. She was impressed by dad who even wore a tie! The Clifton family would like to thank team member Natalya and good friend Julia for their amazing work to make the Scottish Day special for Mum.”

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “It was a delight to help make Margaret’s Scottish wish come true and wonderful to see her in her element – sharing memories of life in Scotland.

“At Oat Hill Mews, we regularly organise activities and events that promote positive wellbeing and bring back happy memories from resident’s careers and younger years. It has been so rewarding to see how much of a positive impact the ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative has in creating new memories for residents.

“Everyone loved celebrating Margret’s Scottish heritage – it was a fantastic day that we will all remember for a long time.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.