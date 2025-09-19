Market Harborough Building Society celebrates UK Savings Week with financial education support

Meet the MHBS team during UK Savings Week

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has announced a series of activities focused on financial education, to support the forthcoming UK Savings Week. This includes a week of branch Welcome Days and the launch of a financial education competition. Running from 22–28 September 2025, UK Savings Week is a national initiative that encourages people to build regular saving habits and improve their financial resilience.

Get practical saving tips at branch Welcome Days

As part of its commitment to community wellbeing and financial education, MHBS is hosting Welcome Days across its branches throughout UK Savings Week, starting on 22 September 2025.

Members are invited to meet the team face-to-face in branch to explore practical ways to make saving simple and achievable. Aimed at those just starting out or looking to grow your money, MHBS colleagues will be on hand to answer questions and introduce educational tools such as the Doshi app.

The Desborough MHBS team

While branches will be open as usual, Welcome Days will run as follows:

Kettering: 22 September, 9.30am–1.30pm

Kibworth: 23 September, 9.30am–1.00pm

Rothwell: 25 September, 9.30am–1.00pm

Desborough: 26 September, 9.30am–1.30pm

Market Harborough: 27 September, 9.00am–3.00pm

Take part in a savings challenge with real rewards

Doshi is a free financial learning app available to new and existing MHBS members. During UK Savings Week, users can compete in a national savings competition directly from their smartphones. Using the Doshi app, participants complete bite-sized interactive lessons, quizzes and challenges, earning points as they build money skills. A live leaderboard keeps the competition fun and engaging, with the top 20 users winning gift vouchers.

Through its UK Savings Week activities, MHBS continues to champion smarter saving habits and strengthen financial confidence - while staying true to its commitment to helping its local community thrive.