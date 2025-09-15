Market Harborough Building Society announces charity partners for youth-focused Thrive! Forward programme

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has officially announced the Charity Partners for its Thrive! Forward programme, a major initiative aimed at empowering young people across South Leicestershire and North Northamptonshire.

Backed by a £250,000 donation to its community fund, the programme targets three critical areas: mental health, financial literacy, and employability.

The programme comes at a critical time, with national figures from 2024 revealing that over 40% of young people reported feelings of sadness or hopelessness, more than half of high school students lacked basic financial knowledge, and over 850,000 individuals aged 16–24 was not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

To address these challenges, MHBS has partnered with:

Thrive Forward lOGO

Wize Up Financial Education – A charity delivering interactive school sessions to help young people build budgeting skills and financial confidence.

Local Mind’s Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland and Kettering – The mental health charities offer hybrid workshops to help students manage stress, build resilience, and improve emotional wellbeing.

Young Enterprise – Providing immersive, day-long sessions that equip students with practical career skills such as CV writing, interview techniques, and understanding salaries and taxes.

The programme also introduces Kheron Gilpin as its Community Ambassador. Known for his dedication to youth empowerment, Gilpin said: “Supporting young people in their journey to success is something I'm deeply passionate about. MHBS's commitment to empowering youth aligns perfectly with my values, and together, we can make a real difference."

CEO Iain Kirkpatrick

MHBS Chief Executive Iain Kirkpatrick added: “We believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive. By investing in their mental wellbeing, financial literacy, and career readiness and working together with Kheron Gilpin and our charity partners, we’re turning that belief into action.”

In its first phase, Thrive! Forward will concentrate efforts within MHBS’s heartland and deliver targeted support directly into schools and community centres. By embedding the programme at the heart of local life, the Society aims to spark meaningful change where it matters most.

This initial rollout is designed to lay the foundations for long-term transformation, with a strong emphasis on listening, learning, and adapting to the real needs of young people. While measurable outcomes will be captured over time, the ambition is clear: to create a ripple effect of positive impact that reaches far beyond the first phase.

As the programme grows, MHBS is keen to hear from local schools, youth groups, and community organisations who share its vision. If you're interested in working with them to support young people in your area, please contact [email protected]. T

hey’d love to hear from you and explore how to continue making an impact to help our communities to Thrive.