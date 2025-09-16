Market Harborough brings back the Harvest Festival to fight hunger in the community

The baskets are back, but this time, they’re even more vital. Thanks to BanktheFood, the traditional Harvest Festival is making a heartfelt return from October 1 to 14, not just as a celebration of the season but as a powerful community movement to fight hunger and help local families in crisis.

As food banks report rising demand and deepening hardship in the community, BanktheFood has launched a campaign calling on schools, faith groups, and residents to bring back the harvest for Food Bank Fortnight — a modern revival of the age-old tradition of giving thanks through giving back.

From school assemblies and church collections to supermarket drop-offs and donation drives, Food Bank Fortnight, the revived Harvest Festival, will take place from 1–14 October. The festival will focus on increasing food donations to the food bank during one of the toughest periods for vulnerable households.

To get involved, download the BanktheFood app, connect with your local food bank, host a Harvest collection at your school, workplace, or community group, and give what’s needed.

The campaign encourages everyone to contribute what they can — whether that’s a bag of pasta, a crate of canned goods, or a few hours volunteering.

Jubilee Foodbank Market Harborough is run entirely by volunteers. It currently has around 65 active volunteers, including trustees, frontline volunteers, the store team, the collections team, shoppers, and administrators. Each month, they provide food to make around 5,500 meals for local people, families, and homeless individuals who are living in food poverty.

Liz Mills MBE, Chair, Jubilee Foodbank Market Harborough, says: “In an area considered as affluent, it is difficult to convey the real need for food donations. Winter is a challenging time for many people, and we appreciate and support BanktheFood.

“If you are in a position to help out, we would be grateful if you could please support your local food bank by donating using the BanktheFood free app to see what is most needed. We’re on a mission to end hunger in the Market Harborough area, and we thank every single person who has raised money, donated, attended support events, shared awareness and volunteered. Together we can make a difference.”

Jubilee Foodbank volunteers attending the parkrun to raise awareness and collect donations.

Emma Spring, Co-founder of the charity BanktheFood, added: "Together, we can make sure everyone has enough on their table this October and beyond. Our free BanktheFood app will connect you with your nearest food bank and provide a list of what they need most to help the community. It will even ping you a reminder as you go to the supermarket.”

Food Bank Fortnight is a community-wide food and donation drive that runs from October 1 to 14. To get involved: www.bankthefood.com