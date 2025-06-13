Andy June 2025

A Market Harborough man has been voted his Slimming World group’s Man of the Year after the group helped him to lose 4½ stone and transform his health.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Winters has been a member of Jane Bartholomew’s Market Harborough group since January 2025. “Before my father died, he urged me to do something about my weight as he was concerned for my health,” Andy says. “When I saw a Slimming World poster in the window of a local fish and chip shop and saw a photo of the Consultant’s friendly face on there, I knew it was a sign and decided to join.”

One of Andy’s favourite things about Slimming World is the flexibility of its Food Optimising eating plan. “I’m not exactly a fan of fresh fruit and vegetables, but that’s OK – Food Optimising allows me to fill up on healthier foods that I do enjoy, such as a jacket potato with tuna. Because it’s all about eating everyday foods that fit in with my lifestyle, I can enjoy meals with family and friends and never miss out on my social life!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While eating healthily at the training college where he works can be tricky, with colleagues kindly leaving treats by his desk, Andy has picked up tips from his fellow Slimming World members that help him to avoid temptation, such as taking his paperwork and own food and working in a quieter area of the college. “Staying in the group has really helped change my mindset around eating and it’s great for picking up food shopping and cooking tips,” he says. Andy’s weight loss has clearly inspired other group members too, who chose him as their Man of the Year due to his consistent weight loss and commitment, pointing out that he attends group every week without fail.

Andy Last Summer

Now 4½ stone lighter, Andy is feeling the difference when it comes to walking up the stairs at work, regularly climbing four flights of stairs without needing to stop and rest. He is also optimistic about any future joint surgery he may need, knowing that he is now light enough to be operated on.

Andy said, “I’m looking forward to treating myself to some off-the-peg clothes from a high street store, something I wasn’t able to do before. A lot of my colleagues and students have commented on my new slimmer figure and I’m proud to tell them I lost the weight at a Slimming World group!”

Jane’s group runs every Thursday at 6pm and 7.30 pm at Welland Park Academy, Market Harborough LE16 9DR. Call Jane on 07814 539672 for more details or just pop along.