Major industry event to showcase Leicester’s credentials as a music city

The ambition to put Leicester on the national stage as a music city is taking another step forward with a major industry event and multi-genre artist showcase.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leicester Music Conference on February 28 will see a host of leading industry names come together to supercharge the city’s music eco-system of artists, promoters, producers, venue teams and event organisers.

The conference programme has been put together by the newly formed Leicester Music Board led by Yasin El Ashrafi of HQ Can. Opening the conference, Yasin is set to highlight Leicester as a city full of potential and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasin said: “Leicester is home to an incredible pool of talent, but we need stronger infrastructure and investment to help it thrive. With the right partnerships and events, we have the potential to make big things happen. That’s why I established the Leicester Music Conference and Music Board to drive real change and put Leicester on the map as a leading music city.”

Roni Size will be performing at Leicester Music Conference on 28 February

He will be joined by UK Music Chief Executive Tom Kiehl who has previously expressed his support for the Leicester Music Board, saying it will play a crucial role in championing and nurturing the city’s exciting and diverse music scene.

Tom Kiehl said: “We look forward to continuing to work with the Board to put Leicester firmly on the map as part of a network of music cities aimed at giving everyone the chance to make the most of their musical talent.”

The need for a strategic approach to harness the potential of the diverse music scene in Leicester comes as the challenges facing artists, venues and festivals are widely reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will look at ways of building a financially stable career in music - an issue brought to the fore most recently in the UK by the singer Kate Nash and by Chappell Roan in the US at the Grammys.

Leicester Music Conference

A line up of the brightest emerging talent and established artists curated by HQ Familia, BBC Music Introducing and UMC Management celebrates the diverse sounds of Leicester and further afield with a multi-genre selection of performers.

A live showcase in the evening will see the legendary DJ and producer Roni Size performing alongside Soweto Kinch, Queen Millz, Gemma Fox, Paris Cesvette, Simon ‘Schoolboy’ Phillips, Abhi, AC MC, Harri Georgio, JayaHadADream, Khushi Kaur, Amber Saqladi, Chantelle Marquez, Daman Hayer, Flynny O’Flynn, Jada O’Neill, Jake Thompson, JP Gill, Kiz, Matt Bury, Niki Kini, T O Soul, Tayo Branford, and THE OLD BOY, with more to be announced.

Long-time supporter of grassroots music Roni Size will close out the night, saying “supporting events like these is so important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bristol native has always been about building something new from whatever was around him. From the white heat of rave and the founding moments of jungle and drum’n’bass, to transforming underground electronic music into something that could be played by a live band on the biggest arena and festival stages, he has at each stage created completely afresh - not just a sound or style but an entire methodology of how music can be made.

Tik Tok, Universal Music, Ableton, Music Minds Matter, UK Music, Night-Time Industries Association, PRS, Music Managers Forum, music:defined, Heritage Sounds, Youth Music, Help Musicians, BBC Introducing and BBC Asian Network will all be sharing industry knowledge.

The programme will explore mental health and making the most of TikTok to unlocking funding and a behind-the-scenes look at how talent is discovered and how to find the right manager.

BBC’s Dean Jackson drives new music discovery across the region giving many established names their first big break. He will be hosting an artist development panel on getting noticed and the role of BBC Introducing in breaking artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other panels will explore the growing influence of South Asian music and the production techniques founded in Music of Black Origin.

A fully booked young person’s programme exploring pathways into the music industry is taking place the day before the main event on 28 February.

Taking place at the 2Funky Music Complex, the Leicester Music Conference is aimed at aspiring musicians, industry professionals and music enthusiasts alike.

Delegate places are available from just £10 for the packed programme giving access to panels, workshops and networking opportunities. A delegate pass for the full day together with the live music showcase is £15.

For the full programme and booking details, go to: www.leicestermusicconference.co.uk