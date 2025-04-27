Lutterworth Slimming World member loses weight for trip of a lifetime after believing that weight loss wouldn’t happen during the menopause

Karen Now

Karen Keenan has lost 1 ½ stone in weight since joining her local Slimming World group.

She did not like her own reflection and found her clothes were getting uncomfortable. After booking a trip-of a lifetime to the Galápagos Islands and Trek to Machu Picchu, Karen started to try and lose weight by herself by cutting down on portions and eating what she believed were healthier foods.

“I was hungry and found cutting calories wasn’t getting me anywhere and after talking to friends I believed, now that I was menopausal, I was destined not to lose weight.”

After a colleague took a photo of her, Karen was devastated by how she looked and she remembered she had been a member of Slimming World before and decided to give it another try. So after finding her local group details Karen decided to join. “I messaged Jane Bartholomew the new Slimming World consultant asking if Slimming World would work for someone like me going through the menopause and the answer was yes. Jane reassured me that with the support of her and the other members in the group I would achieve my dream target and following Food Optimising and being more active when I was ready would also help manage my symptoms too."

Karen joined Jane’s group on 2nd January 2025 and was reminded of all the unlimited amount of free food you can eat in a day, so knew she never had to be hungry.

Karen said, “I also do a bit of batch cooking at the weekend for things that can be left in the fridge, cooked lean bacon, jacket potatoes and vegetables. If I come home really hungry, it’s easy to reheat something quickly so this really helps me. I’ve learnt such a lot about myself and this means I’m changing my habits for good.”

Alongside changing her eating habits, Karen enjoys a walk most days, as well as having an active job in a restaurant which is all helping Karen to be fit and active for both her trek and lifelong fitness.

Finally Karen described her experience of attending her weekly Slimming World Image Therapy. “Going to group each week gives me a great incentive to stick with it and see the pounds come off each week. I am now getting ever nearer to reaching, my now second target. I can really see the difference in my body shape and can fit in those clothes that I couldn’t get into a year ago. I’m beginning to like myself again.”

Karen loves how her group shares ideas about food and activity as well as ensuring Karen has her own plan for the week ahead.

Karen says, “ I go out of group feeling supported and no matter what the results on the scales say you know you won’t ever be judged.”

Karen says “I’m so glad I decided to join my local Slimming World group as I now feel ready to go on my special holiday. I now won’t be fearful of having my photo taken.”

Jane is relaunching the Thursday Night Slimming World group at Welland Park Academy, Welland Park Road, Market Harborough LE16 9DR at 6pm and 7.30pm starting on Thursday 24th April. Come along or if you have any questions contact Jane on 07814 539672.

If you’d love to know more about the role of a Slimming World Consultant and whether this role could work for you, contact Sharon Wright 07912 849144