Lutterworth man gears up for London to Paris Cycle Challenge for Mum and Leukaemia Care

Jordan Halford, a 35-year-old social media editor from Lutterworth, is gearing up for a 300-mile cycle from London to Paris to raise vital funds for Leukaemia Care.

He has been inspired by his mother Patricia’s successful battle with the disease.

The four-day challenge, which starts on Wednesday 23 July, will see Jordan join hoards of other cyclists riding from the UK capital to the Eiffel Tower.

Jordan, who works for sports industry magazine, The Athletic, and a recent graduate of King's College, London with a MSc in Psychology and Neuroscience of Mental Health, has already smashed his fundraising target – raising more than £2,400 to date.

Jordan, pictured with his father, and mother Patricia

The money will go directly to Leukaemia Care, the national charity that supports patients and families affected by leukaemia.

Jordan said: “This will be the longest, and probably the hardest, challenge I’ve done so far. My mum Patricia was diagnosed with leukaemia in late 2021, shortly after also receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Thankfully she completed her treatment earlier this year and I couldn’t be prouder of her.

“Hopefully this challenge will go some way into making her feel proud of me too.”

Jordan’s training for the ride has been intense. Over the past few months he’s clocked up more than 2,500km and climbed 15,659m of elevation across 36 rides, including ten 100km+ sessions, all while balancing a demanding job and regular travel, including a recent work trip to New York.

“Most of my training has been solo, which I’ve actually enjoyed,” he added. “It’s given me time to reflect, especially with everything our family has been through these past few years. I’m also training for the Chicago Marathon in October, so juggling cycling and running has been challenging. But with just a few days to go, I’m raring to go.”

Not one to do things by halves, Jordan has also challenged himself to stay alcohol-free for 2025 – a commitment he’s kept so far, and plans to continue all the way to the finish line.

“While my fundraising target has been hit, it doesn’t stop there as the charity always needs vital funding. I’m hoping this ride not only raises money and awareness but also helps make a difference to other families facing the same fear and uncertainty.

“It would be nice to toast the finish with a glass of bubbly in Paris, but I'll have to settle for a glass of Nozeco instead.”

Colin Dyer, chief executive at Leukaemia Care, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Jordan for taking on this iconic challenge. Every penny he raises will help us continue providing essential emotional and practical support to people, and their families, going through one of the toughest times of their lives.”

To donate to Jordan’s cause, visit https://dal2pjul25.enthuse.com/pf/jordan-halford and for more information about the work Leukaemia Care does, visit: www.leukaemiacare.org.uk.