Lutterworth broadband relief as town connected
Work to connect the town began in June 2023 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Husbands Bosworth using fibre optic cables. They have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.
Senior Project Manager Ben Flanz said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural communities such as Lutterworth can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.
He said: “From Lutterworth, we’ll be extending our network northwards towards Ullesthorpe, Leire and Sharnford. Taking our full fibre to rural communities such as these, that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection, fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”