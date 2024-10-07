Lubenham in Bloom wins the Village Category in East Midlands in Bloom 2024 for 1st time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Back in 2018 Lubenham in Bloom was formed to improve the public areas of the village and to compete in the Britain in Bloom competition via East Midlands in Bloom. Over the next seven years they won Silver Guilt(2018), Gold(2019), Gold(2020) Silver Guilt(2021) and then three Gold Awards in succession(2022-24)!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the secret of their success? Careful planning, encouragement of Community involvement along with the school and young people and lots of hard work by the volunteers with planting, sowing, weeding, watering and keeping the village clean and tidy! However well we do in the competition we aim to keep the village we live in, looking its best because we are proud to live in Lubenham.

2024 was no exception as we joined in the RHS 60th Birthday of Britain in Bloom celebrations. The weather did not help, rain - too much of it - all at the wrong times of the year. A Spring washout, flooding, wind and more rain followed by a hot, sunny spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In spite of the weather work around the village progressed well and also in the Churchyard. Just before Judging Day early in July, our volunteers were hard at work, litter picking, making certain that the village looked its best. The Judges enjoyed their visit on July 4th, meeting several volunteers who described their work, especially at the War Memorial. Dr Peter Shelton and his merry team have done excellent work maintaining the formal garden and developing a wildflower area as well, winning a Judges Award this year! We would especially like to thank Leicester County Council and Harborough District Council for their help and support. It was lovely to receive our award from FCC Environment who are sponsors of the Village categories.

Lubenham in Bloom members receive their Certificates and Cup from Richard Moss FCC Environment

What of the future? Margaret Richards, who leads our work, is looking forward to having more volunteers joining in and especially thanks the many villagers who have so kindly undertaken watering duties with the extra planters and kept the areas around their houses so neat and tidy.