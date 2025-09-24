Lubenham in Bloom wins again

East Midlands in Bloom Awards 2025, Grimsby Town Hall saw gardeners from all over the East Midlands gather for the annual awards covering over 10 categories. With Lubenham winning their 6th Gold Award with 88pts along with winning the Village Category for the 2nd year running, it was also a good day for Market Harborough, winning Gold 93 pts and winning their Market Town category!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congratulations to Pete and Pat White for their Silver Guilt award for their front garden at Elmhirst, The Green.

Congratulations also to all the Lubenham in Bloom volunteers so ably led by their Projects Officer Margaret Richards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are pleased to announce Judges Awards to Dr Peter Shelton for his fund raising with the sale of refurbished garden tools and bikes. Also to Nathan Jackson-Bream for his enthusiasm and commitment to the village.

We shall not rest on our laurels, there is plenty to do in preparation for 2026. As ever we are looking for more volunteers to join us and ease the load!

Pip Clements - Chairman and Publicity Officer