Lubenham in Bloom wins again
Congratulations to Pete and Pat White for their Silver Guilt award for their front garden at Elmhirst, The Green.
Congratulations also to all the Lubenham in Bloom volunteers so ably led by their Projects Officer Margaret Richards.
We are pleased to announce Judges Awards to Dr Peter Shelton for his fund raising with the sale of refurbished garden tools and bikes. Also to Nathan Jackson-Bream for his enthusiasm and commitment to the village.
We shall not rest on our laurels, there is plenty to do in preparation for 2026. As ever we are looking for more volunteers to join us and ease the load!
Pip Clements - Chairman and Publicity Officer