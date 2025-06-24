Lord Mayor of Leicester helps hand over cheque from Severn Trent Community Fund to Urban Garden Project

The Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Teresa Aldred, was on hand this week to see the improvements to an urban garden and cheque presentation from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Located at the E2 Community Hub in Beaumont Leys, the Urban Garden Project has transformed a derelict plot of land into a vibrant community space. The project received a grant of £10,000 from the Community fund for the purchase of a pergola, wooden bridge, planters, benches and sensory items including musical chimes.

Designed to make a positive environmental impact as well as providing a quiet, peaceful space to relax and unwind, the Urban Graden Project also hosts regular gardening classes, helping people develop green-fingered skills

The garden also has an extensive rainwater collection system which can hold up to 16,000 litres, with the water used to water the gardens during dry weather, without the need to use water from the tap.

Martin Buchanan - Chief Executive of E2; Sue Heyes, Severn Trent; Craig Ward, Urban Garden Project Coordinator; The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Teresa Aldred; and Lord Mayors Consort, Maggie Corley.

During the visit, the Lord Mayor received a tour of the garden by project coordinator, Craig Ward.

Craig said: “The Lord Mayor is a keen gardener herself and it was fantastic to be able to show her what we’re building here and talk about our aspirations for this garden and our plans for the future.

“Whether someone is looking for a peaceful place to unwind, a chance to get involved in community gardening, or simply a fresh cup of coffee, we want to make sure that our garden offers something for everyone.”

Lord Mayor Councillor Teresa Aldred, said: “Project such as this which have a clear objective to help bring our communities together and provide a calm, welcoming environment are absolutely wonderful.

“The level of care, passion and commitment that was on display from the team here was very clear and I am truly delighted to have seen this garden first hand.”

The cheque was presented by Sue Heyes, Community Fund Officer at Severn Trent.

Sue said: “Since the Community Fund was launched we’ve received quite a few applications for projects such as this, which provide a beautiful, relaxing place for the local community to unwind, interact and learn new skills together.

“It’s a fantastic project, and we are so pleased that our independent panel chose the Urban Garden Project for funding. Hopefully people will take the skills they learn here back home, even if it’s just a potted plant on their windowsill.