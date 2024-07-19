London Bishop visits Husbands Bosworth Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bishop of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham visited St Mary's Husbands Bosworth for a confirmation service and parish visitation, marking three years since the Church re-opened after a period of closure.

On Wednesday evening The Right Revd David Waller visited St Mary's Catholic Church in Husbands Bosworth.

The Church was full with a lively congregation as Bishop David talked about the encouraging growth at the Church since it re-opened as a Catholic Church under the Ordinariate in London.

The Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham was founded thirteen years ago as a place where the Anglican tradition could be honoured within the Catholic Church.

Bishop David in the Beautiful surrounds of St Mary's Church

St Mary's today is open to all but has more traditional services using the language of the English Book of Common Prayer.

This visit also marks three years since the church was re-opened following a period of closure and uncertainty.

St Mary's future now looks very promising and has become a real community hub in the rural area.