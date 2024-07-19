London Bishop visits Husbands Bosworth Church
On Wednesday evening The Right Revd David Waller visited St Mary's Catholic Church in Husbands Bosworth.
The Church was full with a lively congregation as Bishop David talked about the encouraging growth at the Church since it re-opened as a Catholic Church under the Ordinariate in London.
The Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham was founded thirteen years ago as a place where the Anglican tradition could be honoured within the Catholic Church.
St Mary's today is open to all but has more traditional services using the language of the English Book of Common Prayer.
This visit also marks three years since the church was re-opened following a period of closure and uncertainty.
St Mary's future now looks very promising and has become a real community hub in the rural area.
