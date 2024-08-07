Lockdown love for retired couple

A retired couple who met online during the Covid Lockdown are now enjoying life together in a new home.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Leslie and Jane Outram have moved to Wellington Place, Market Harborough, where their stunning four-bedroom William Davis home has plenty of room for when grandchildren come to visit.

"Our first date was spent sitting on a park bench in Tamworth, close to where I was living at the time,” recalled Jane. “I was self-isolating as much as possible due to the Covid lockdown, so we met outside and sat at each end of the wooden bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you can imagine, it didn’t seem very romantic at the time. But I’m glad to say we enjoyed each other’s company straight away and now we couldn’t be happier in our new home.”

Bob and Jane in their new William Davis home at Wellington Place, Market Harborough.

The couple chose the four-bedroom Sherford because of the impressive amount of living space across three floors – perfect when any of their six grandchildren come to visit. “The house is so spacious and the quality and attention to detail is superb,” added Jane.

They also enjoy walks in the variety of local open green spaces. The grandchildren are big fans of the nearby play area.

Bob and Jane have also praised William Davis’ Assisted Move scheme which helped them sell their previous home and included the payment of their estate agent fees. “The whole process was very smooth and we couldn’t have asked for more,” said Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sales consultants, Tracey and Suzy, were so helpful and reassured us every step of the way. We’re so pleased we’ve now found our ideal home together.”

William Davis has secured the industry’s prestigious ‘5 star’ status for the ninth year in row. Based on independent customer satisfaction surveys, the sought-after award is the highest ranking given by the Home Builders Federation.

The couple have certainly made the new house their own, with Jane adding a selection of stylish furnishings while Bob has turned one of the bedrooms into an office and music room.

Next, there are plans for the garden. “We might even put a lovely wooden bench there – just to remind us of our first date,” said Jane.