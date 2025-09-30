Local woman finishes 5,000-mile walk, raising £6,600 for MS

By Jemma Redden
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 18:59 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 08:48 BST
Jemma Redden and her pug Max above Loch Ness
Jemma Redden and her pug Max above Loch Ness
A Market Harborough woman has completed a remarkable five-year walking challenge, covering 5,000 miles and raising more than £6,600 for the MS Society.

Jemma Redden, 40, took her final steps at the MS Walk in Glasgow on Saturday (28 September), completing the 20km route with her pug Max in tow, and sometimes in his buggy.

The Former Harborough Mail reporter was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at the age of 23. Determined to raise awareness of the “invisible” condition, she set herself the challenge of walking 5,000 miles by her 40th birthday, sharing her journey under the banner #Invisible40.

She said:

Jemma and her pug Max in his buggy before the MS Walk in Glasgowplaceholder image
Jemma and her pug Max in his buggy before the MS Walk in Glasgow

“The overwhelming feeling when I reached my final mile was relief. I hadn’t realised how much pressure I’d been carrying for the past five years. This challenge gave me something physical to focus on and kept me going through tough times.”

Alongside fundraising, Jemma founded Women Only Walks Market Harborough, a thriving community with over 1,150 members that now brings women together for regular walks to improve wellbeing, safety and friendship.

Jemma added:

“I’m so proud of the fundraising, but what means the most is the community that’s grown from this challenge. WOW has become a lifeline for so many women, including me.”

