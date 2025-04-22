Local runners up for the iconic London marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four local runners from Harborough Athletic Club (HAC) will lace up their shoes to compete in Sunday's iconic London marathon which has a staggering field of an estimated 56,000 competitors on 27 April 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lucky running quartet who got signed by the organisers of the London Marathon Events Ltd to race in their big 45th edition are Amanda Pearce, Claire Laurent, Ellie Baverstock and Bill Kerr.

With the hugely popularity of the competition rated as one world's biggest marathon race it has never been an easy thing for runners to get space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough's distance runners who got the nod to be part of the running carnival have their own credentials to proud of as they battle to record lifetime personal achievements.

Claire Laurent showing intense concentration.

Pearce had perfect running season last year and was nominated the club's 2024 Athlete of the Year and that could propel her to dig deeper all the way to the end.

Laurent is a quite and strong hearted veteran runner who does not want to miss out in several local running competitions. As usual, she is likely kick out her much younger opponents in the contest.

Baverstock, a former Londoner from Orion Harries AC is a fairly new member of the club who has caught the eye in a number of races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicestershire selectors picked her to be part of the County cross country team which competed at the UK Inter Counties cross country championships at Wollaton Park in Nottingham early this year.

Ellie Baverstok with former European cross country champion Gemma Steel ready for the London marathon

Last but not least, Kerr, a 74-year-old running stalwart is targeting to register a record 38 marathons under his belt ahead of upcoming Scotland’s Edinburgh marathon in four weeks’ time and Australia’s Sydney marathon in August.

“I have prepared well for the London marathon. I am lucky with no injuries up to now and just raring to take it on Sunday”, said Kerr.

Kerr who has defied age and a heart operation after a cardiac arrest some 13 years ago is aiming to have run a total of 40 marathons before the end of the year 2025.