Local Pilates teacher offers free online classes to help Market Harborough community stay strong and active this autumn

Online Pilates FREE at home

A Pilates teacher from Market Harborough is offering free classes to people who want to keep moving as the cold weather and dark nights set in.

Louise Humphrey, 60, who has taught Pilates for over 25 years, is inviting people to try two free online classes this autumn as part of her campaign to make strength and mobility accessible to everyone.

The sessions are designed to overcome some of the biggest barriers to exercise, and Louise wants those who might feel intimidated by traditional gyms or unsure of where to start to get in touch.

“Pilates is a brilliant starting point if you’re trying to get moving again, especially if you feel like everything else is too high-impact or too intense,” says Louise.

“I’ve seen people go from thinking ‘I can’t do a press-up’ to absolutely smashing it - because they gave it a go and stuck with it.”

While many of Louise’s clients are runners over 40, her offer of two free sessions is for anyone who wants to move more and feel stronger, all from the comfort of their homes.

As well as running in-person classes, Louise has an online membership, which includes live sessions where she gives real-time feedback, as well as a library of 10-minute pre-recorded videos to fit around busy lives.

“You don’t need fancy kit to try Pilates, just a laptop and enough room to roll out a mat or stand up and move,” says Louise.

“There’s a lovely community feel too. Even though its online, people get to know each other and feel like they’re part of something. It’s like being in a face-to-face class, just without the commute.”

Louise’s recent client success stories include Lizzie, nearly 60, went from a non-runner to completing a marathon and Reece, who completed a 100-mile race in 23.5 hours thanks to building strength through Pilates.

To find out more, visit Louise’s website, https://studio44pilates.com or email her, [email protected]