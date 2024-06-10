Local Lutterworth organisations benefit from fundraising variety concert
A variety concert at Lutterworth College raised nearly £1,900 for organisations and community projects including Blooming Lutterworth, Villages Foodbank and Lutterworth Museum.
A packed audience enjoyed performances of music, song, dancing and comedy from Wycliffe Drama Group, the Lutterworth and District Choral Society, the Lutterworth Town Band, the Warrington School of Dance, Future Faces and The Phollies.
Following the event, organiser and host of the concert, Richard Hill, presented cheques for £620 to representatives from the organisations.
Leaders from the performing groups were also present to add their support to the occasion. Richard said: “I was delighted that the concert was such a great success, both financially and artistically. With so many people on stage performing from different groups in front of a large Lutterworth audience, this really has to be the ultimate in community events.”