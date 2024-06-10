Local Lutterworth organisations benefit from fundraising variety concert

Community organisations in Lutterworth were handed cheques thanks to a packed out variety performance.

Musicians came together in Lutterworth to raise money for a number of local causes.

A variety concert at Lutterworth College raised nearly £1,900 for organisations and community projects including Blooming Lutterworth, Villages Foodbank and Lutterworth Museum.

A packed audience enjoyed performances of music, song, dancing and comedy from Wycliffe Drama Group, the Lutterworth and District Choral Society, the Lutterworth Town Band, the Warrington School of Dance, Future Faces and The Phollies.

Following the event, organiser and host of the concert, Richard Hill, presented cheques for £620 to representatives from the organisations.