Local Lutterworth boy shines in new horror film
A student at Lutterworth High School, Leo plays Young Charlie—the innocent boy who later transforms into the film’s sinister clown.
The character begins as a sweet and innocent child but takes a dark and foreboding turn, foreshadowing the twisted figure he becomes.
Speaking about the experience, Leo described it as an exciting challenge: "Playing Young Charlie was an incredible opportunity. Exploring such a complex character was both thrilling and rewarding."
With undeniable talent and a passion for acting, Leo has big dreams of making it in the film industry. If The Forest Clown is anything to go by, this rising star is one to watch!