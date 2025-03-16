Local Lutterworth boy shines in new horror film

Lutterworth’s own Leo Fricker is making waves in the film industry with his chilling performance in the new horror movie The Forest Clown, now available on Amazon Video.

A student at Lutterworth High School, Leo plays Young Charlie—the innocent boy who later transforms into the film’s sinister clown.

The character begins as a sweet and innocent child but takes a dark and foreboding turn, foreshadowing the twisted figure he becomes.

Speaking about the experience, Leo described it as an exciting challenge: "Playing Young Charlie was an incredible opportunity. Exploring such a complex character was both thrilling and rewarding."

With undeniable talent and a passion for acting, Leo has big dreams of making it in the film industry. If The Forest Clown is anything to go by, this rising star is one to watch!

