Local group offers easy routes to new friendships

Local friendship group Leicester Oddfellows, says there’s no shame in admitting you’d like more company or friends in your life and it should instead be seen as a promising turning point.

The encouraging message is part of a mini-campaign being run by the group as it invites anyone looking to expand their social circle, for whatever the reason, to give one of their friendly meetups a try.

A recent survey¹ of 138 Oddfellows members showed the top three reasons behind initially giving their group a try was to spend time with people (77.54%), to build a new circle of friends (65.22%) and to get out the house more (58.7%).

“These figures show that people are not alone in how they feel. Our members have experienced this. It’s essential for us as humans to socialise and to spend time with others,” said Mike Harris, Branch secretary for Leicester Oddfellows.

“Knowing what steps you can take to meet new people as an adult, however, is often the stumbling block. That’s where we come in.”

Each month, Leicester Oddfellows hosts events in and around Leicestershire to give people easy routes to mix with others locally, and to take part in a wide variety of interesting activities. Its group is made up of 795 mostly older and retired local members.

They hosts events in and around Coalville, Whetstone and Westcotes with another group hopefully starting soon in Market Harborough. Suggested upcoming great first-try events include a Ukulele concert by the Glenfield Strummers on Thursday 3rd April at St Ursula’s Chapel at Wyggestons, 160 Hinckley Road Leicester LE30UX from 2pm and a tour of the 1620,s house and garden at Donington le Heath, Hugglescote Leicestershire LE67 2FW at10 am and lunch out at the Meadow Barn in Whitwick Coalville.

Added Mike “We’ll gladly send you a list of what events are coming up so you can take a look at what appeals to you.

“We’ve a great bunch of people in our group who come along on their own, as a couple, or with friends, and there’s always a designated host who will look out for you. Everything is organised, so you just need to turn up and enjoy yourself.”

Almost all of the Oddfellows’ members surveyed (97.83%) also agreed that it was important to regularly participate in interesting activities in later life, with the most cited reason being to keep the mind and body active.

John Leech has been a member of Leicester Oddfellows for 2 ½ years. He joined to expand his circle of friends and to have things to look forward to in his diary.

“I passed the Oddfellows House on Upperton Road and often wondered “who are the Oddfellows!” When I did decide to investigate I discovered a very warm welcome from all the members there. I’ve met interesting folk from all walks of life with lots of engaging conversations, chat, laughter, joy and fun! I’ve found it really rewarding to make new friends either in person or via the Oddfellows interactive Zoom meetings where I’ve met other members from all over the country.“ There is an abundance of activities every week which vary all the time. We’ve had guest speakers, music and day trips out and I must mention our monthly Fish and chip lunch; there really is something to suit every palate.” Said John “You must come along and see for yourself, you will find us very welcoming. It’s the perfect antidote to all the everyday stresses and strains.

Reassuring anyone nervous about giving the group a try for themselves, Mike added: “Don’t feel worried about whether you’ll fit in. Just come along. You've nothing to lose. You can always have a chat with the host before.”

The Oddfellows also runs around 70 free, online social events through Zoom each month which are open to the general public.

Leicester Oddfellows is one of 99 branches that make up the Oddfellows’ nationwide network, which is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK.

The Oddfellows aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

To find out more about Leicester Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Jo on [email protected] or call 0116 2543106

To request a free local information pack, or to see what events are coming up, visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/activities