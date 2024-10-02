Local family charity bids farewell to charity administrator of 25 years during 40th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home-Start South Leicestershire has been supporting families with very young children across the Harborough District since 1984, with Charity Administrator, Erika Lucas, playing an instrumental role in the charity’s running and development, since she joined in 1999.

It was during Erika’s first year that the charity moved to their current premises in Coventry Road, purchased with a grant from the National Lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the opening year of the charity, a total of 38 families a year were supported. By 1999, this had increased to 80, and currently stands at 154 families over this past year. Over its 40 operational years, the charity has supported a total of 4003 families and 7977 children across the Harborough District.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help is provided by a small staff team and a much larger team of trained, vetted and supported volunteers who help in family groups, parent courses, and by visiting families in their homes on a regular basis for emotional and practical support.

Charity Manager, Stella Renwick with retiring Charity Administrator, Erika Lucas

Erika has seen many changes in the charity over this time including premises extensions, changes in the technology used within the charity, and changes in staff and volunteers joining the friendly team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as Erika said, “Despite the many changes needed by a small charity to keep up with the times, I’m glad to say that the fundamental ethos of Home-Start South Leicestershire, of one parent supporting another, has remained at the core of this wonderful charity”

The charity would love to hear from families who have been supported over the 40 years, and members of the community are invited to attend the celebratory AGM on Tuesday 15th October 1-2:30pm at 121 Coventry Rd, Market Harborough. Please RSVP to [email protected]

More information about the work of the charity can be found at www.home-startsouthleics.org.uk and on their social media channels https://linktr.ee/homestartsouthleics