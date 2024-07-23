Local comic collection could make over £12,000 at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A collection of vintage comics amassed by two Leicestershire brothers in the 1960s is to go under the hammer at a specialist Die-cast, Comics, Trains and Aero-engines auction in Market Harborough on August 1st.

The sale at Gildings Auctioneers features around 110 comics from the golden age of comic books, to be offered across 23 lots. Now, over 60 years on, thanks to the incredible popularity in superhero culture driven by Marvel Studios, their value has undergone its own superhero-style mutation with some individual comics expected to make in excess of £4,000.

The standout lot in the auction is a copy of the first UK issue of The Incredible Hulk. Picked up in a Leicestershire newsagent in 1962 for 9 old pennies (9d), it is being sold with an estimate of £4,000 - £6,000. The lower estimate for the entire collection is around £12,000, however, auctioneers at Gildings believe this comic alone could make up to £10,000 on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A copy of the first issue of The Fantastic Four has a guide price of £4,000 - £6,000. Collectors also have the chance to get their hands on several other early editions of The Fantastic Four comics, featuring the first appearances of villains such as Dr Doom and The Puppet Master. Issue 5, showcasing Dr Doom's debut, has a guide price of £300 - £500 due to the cover corner being torn away, with others mostly estimated at £150 - £200.

Issue 1 of The Incredible Hulk & The Fantastic Four to be auctioned on August 1st

DC Comics’ The Flash, a great favourite of the brothers, also features in the auction, as well as modern day fan favourites such as Loki in a 1962 comic titled ‘Journey into Mystery' issue #85 'Trapped by Loki, God of Mischief', which is expected to realise between £500 - £800.

“It’s a case of Marvel by name, marvel by nature for this incredible collection amassed by two local schoolboys who raced to the newsagents each week for the latest instalment of their favourite titles,” comments Gildings director Will Gilding. “As I looked through the various titles with our vendor, it was incredible to see these icons as they were originally depicted with the vivid colours leaping off the covers and mostly in amazing condition. And of course, the collector knew very well that there was one comic which really makes collectors gasp - The Incredible Hulk, issue 1 - one of the rarest, most must-have comics ever.”

The Incredible Hulk comic depicts The Hulk as a grey being ominously occupying almost the entire cover. Creator Stan Lee originally envisaged the character with grey skin, but as the printing process inconsistently produced various hues of grey, including one with a greenish tinge, the easier to produce green was used in issue 2 and the iconic green Hulk was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a UK market issue #1, the comic is not quite as highly prized among true aficionados as an American issue. However, it remains in very good condition for a comic printed 62 years ago and so is expected to attract great interest globally.

“As it was no doubt handled and read rapidly, this comic has remained in remarkably good condition. So, for that reason, we’re expecting it to make in excess of £4,000. But given the rarity and condition, I wouldn't be surprised if it went on up towards £10,000,” adds Will.

"Collections like this one which was assembled by two young brothers with a shared enthusiasm all those years ago are so fantastic to see and handle. The memories it has left with the vendor are still palpable. It all just goes to show that these kinds of collections have the power to bring out that giddy brilliance of youth to this day and that's where the marvel still lies!”