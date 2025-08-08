Local Coach Company Roberts Travel Group Invites Public to Name New Coach!

As a proud Leicestershire business, Roberts Travel Group is celebrating 30 years of journeys, passengers, and community connections. To mark this special milestone, the company is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to its fleet.

The naming tradition is a much-loved part of the coach operators story, inspired by one of its longest-serving drivers, Elton, who for over 13 years has given each of his coaches a name. His current coach, “Sharon”, has been a familiar sight on roads near and far, but with a brand-new vehicle joining the team, it’s time for a fresh chapter.

Now, Roberts Travel Group is asking the community to join in the celebration by suggesting the perfect name for its latest coach, continuing a tradition that reflects the pride, personality, and people at the heart of the company.

Elton explains: “Every coach I’ve driven has had a name, it makes the coach feel like a real part of the team. Sharon has been with me for some brilliant adventures over the years, school trips, seaside holidays, theatre days, you name it, and I’ve had the pleasure of meeting thousands of wonderful passengers along the way.

But now it’s time for a fresh start, and I’d love the next name to come from someone in the community. It would mean a lot to know that the name on the front came from the people I’ve shared so many miles and memories with.”

The competition is open now and closes at the end of August. A panel from Robert’s Travel Group, alongside Elton, will choose the winning name, which will be proudly displayed on the new coach. The winner will be officially announced on the company’s social media channels.

As an added bonus, the person who submits the winning name will also receive a special prize of a day trip for two to mark the occasion.

You can submit your name suggestions here.